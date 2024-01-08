Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

