Raymond James Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

BFST stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $599.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 171,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

