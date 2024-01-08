Raymond James Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $44.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APA. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of APA by 34.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 927,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 30.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

