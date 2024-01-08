Raymond James Boosts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.42.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.