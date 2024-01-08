Raymond James Boosts Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $595.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,750 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 516,348 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $3,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $2,832,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 22.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 261,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

