Raymond James Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE CMA opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 115,446 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

