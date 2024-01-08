Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $377.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.84. Pool has a 52 week low of $299.35 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

