Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $67.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $72.61 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

