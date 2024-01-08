Piper Sandler Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Neutral

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.