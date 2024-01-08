Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 413,180 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $100.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

