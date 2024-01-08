Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

HSY opened at $187.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

