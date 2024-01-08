Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $458.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.90 and its 200 day moving average is $478.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

