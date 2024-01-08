Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $186.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

