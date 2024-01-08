Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

