Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

