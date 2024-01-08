Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $75.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $70.05 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after buying an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

