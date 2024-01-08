Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:PEB opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

