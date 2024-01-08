PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

