PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

