Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paycor HCM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.47.

PYCR stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,012,260 shares of company stock valued at $103,503,822. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

