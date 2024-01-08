Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.74.

PARA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,025,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

