Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

