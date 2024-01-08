Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLTR. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

