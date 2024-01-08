Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 380.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $14,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

