Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.15

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $16,481.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,045.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00145280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00531480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00338531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00168145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,219,604 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

