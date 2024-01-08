Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.29 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

