Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,028.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 765,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,143,000 after purchasing an additional 697,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $105,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.