Oppenheimer Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $80.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $70.02 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,750.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,929,000 after purchasing an additional 200,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

