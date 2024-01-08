Oppenheimer Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.17.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,123.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.