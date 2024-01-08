Oppenheimer Increases Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $210.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $176.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $107.19 and a 1-year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

