Oppenheimer Increases Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $15.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

FUSN opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.87. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

