Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.46.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $3,387,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in BioNTech by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

