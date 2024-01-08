OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) PT Raised to $16.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.54 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.