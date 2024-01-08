ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Lowered by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

