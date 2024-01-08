Okta’s (OKTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.