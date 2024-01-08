OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III purchased 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

