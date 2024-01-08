Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$72.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$70.69 and a 1 year high of C$113.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.51. The firm has a market cap of C$37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.49). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.8801843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

