Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

