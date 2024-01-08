NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.
