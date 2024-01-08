NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.