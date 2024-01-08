Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NTRS opened at $83.47 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.