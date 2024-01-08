New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.48 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Entergy worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

