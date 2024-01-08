Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

