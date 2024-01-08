NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. NETSTREIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.24-1.28 EPS.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 1.5 %

NTST opened at $17.83 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

