NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-$1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 630.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

