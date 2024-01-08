NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Trading Down 1.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,242 shares of company stock valued at $487,495 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.