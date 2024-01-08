Needham & Company LLC Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $180.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.87.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $153.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.