Needham & Company LLC Raises Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $30.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

ALKT stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

