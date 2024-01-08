Needham & Company LLC Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

