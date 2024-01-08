Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Underperform” at TD Cowen

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

