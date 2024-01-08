Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

